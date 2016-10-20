Cats in film and television: Halloween edition

Cats have always been representative of Halloween time: typically seen in pop culture as a witch’s favourite sidekick, they are often featured in a spooky context. Whether you’re a fan of the gentle fur-ball type, or prefer a more human-like model, there’s a cat for everyone on this short list of the holiday’s best in film and television.

Salem, Sabrina the Teenage Witch

With his cunning wit and sassy comebacks, Salem encapsulates the very human nature of our feline friends, and it doesn’t hurt that he can talk! While perhaps not the most supportive friend to Sabrina, he always has advice to give, an interesting point of view to contribute, and provides comic relief.

Jonesy, Alien

Sweet, docile, and surprisingly lovely for a horror movie cat, Jonesy is the cat that’s always there, comforting the haggard Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in times of trouble, and warming the hearts of viewers. While the pair were eventually separated, we will never forget Jonesy’s soft ginger fur and her wide-eyed stare, as she saw things that were truly out of this world.

Clovis, Sleepwalkers

It might come as a surprise that a Stephen King story would have one of pop culture’s most heroic cats, but there you have it: Clovis, a leader and a superhero. Cats are the only creatures able to defeat the evil shapeshifting energy vampires who plan on taking protagonist Tanya Robertson’s life, and it’s Clovis, the Deputy Sheriff’s sidekick, who rounds up his fellow neighbourhood cats and saves the day.

Thackery Binx, Hocus Pocus

Another hero-type, Thackery Binx is the human-turned-cat that helps Max, Dani, and Allison escape from the grasp of the Sanderson sisters, foiling their plan to suck the souls out of children. Binx is a loveable black cat who takes charge of the situation, directing the kids, providing them with important historical facts, and eventually fostering a beautiful friendship.

Kitty Kat, The Addam’s Family

Last but not least, how could we forget our favourite family house pet, Kitty Kat? This might be a bit of a stretch, considering that, yes, Kitty Kat is indeed a lion. Nonetheless, from her great roar, to her spastic tail, to those big, beautiful eyes, Kitty Kat remains a classic staple of America’s spookiest fam.