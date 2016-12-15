Desert trippin’: Neil Young gets political in California

It’s Saturday night and he walks on stage in a ratty T-shirt that reads “Water Is Life” with some gnarly hair sticking out of his old cowboy hat. Neil Young is here. He opens with a rendition of “After the Gold Rush,” and the hundreds of thousands of spectators cheer with glee, realizing unanimously that we are a part of this experience. The warm breeze is beginning to pick up and the palm trees surrounding us begin to bris- tle. I close my eyes and I smell that deliciously earthy desert air as he transitions to “Heart of Gold.”

Everything about this moment reminds us of our appreciation for the Earth, and this appreciation only grows as his performance unfolds.

The incredible thing about Young’s concert at Desert Trip in Indio, California, isn’t just that he’s still an amazing performer, or that he plays every single one of his greatest hits, or that he comes back on stage later to sing and jam with Paul McCartney. It isn’t that, at 70, he can still hit all the notes, or that his band, Promise of the Real, has some incredible guitarists—though all of these factors contribute to the magic.

The best part of the performance isn’t even the real life cliché of when a giant supermoon appears to the right of the stage as Young plays “Harvest Moon,” and the crowd slow dances under nature’s light.