Hey #yyj, hope you like the snow! Signed, global warming xx

Welcome back, winter! I know most of you West Coasters aren’t familiar with water in its crystallized form (oh my sweet, summer children) but as for the rest of the country, we’re pretty used to it.

According to The Weather Network, we’ll experience “a return to the classic Canadian winter weather this year” instead of the abnormally mild past two years. Why is this happening? You can thank our friend El Nina for that!

The CBC reported on Dec. 7 that last year’s winter was influenced by El Nino: warm ocean temperatures in the Pacific. This year, however, El Nina means an active storm season and below average temperatures delivered by cold Arctic winds. Only far north—all the way up in the territories—will we find average weather this winter.

Look on the bright side: hello ski season! The Rockies are expected to have a favourable year for resorts with an abundance of snow. (If only I could express my happiness in print with the sunglasses emoji.)

The West Coast has already begun to experience this change in season. For those of you who didn’t barricade yourself in your basement suite with enough perishable food items and 50 per cent off Domino’s pizza during this exam period, you’ve probably noticed all that white stuff on the ground this last week. Yay, snow!

Luckily for you Scrooges out there who couldn’t help but comment “snow, can you not?” on my social media, Victoria and Vancouver are of the few cities in B.C. that are expected to receive the same weather this winter. You can thank the coastal Pacific air for that!