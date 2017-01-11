Positive thinking in 2017

Gloomy January has never felt like the best time to have a fresh start. Even so, we are provided with an opportunity to grow into better humans. Instead of pontificating on the end of the world and how awful 2016 was, let’s focus on the year ahead! And then, when we reflect on 2017 a year from now, we can say “we accomplished so much,” instead of just pointing out our inevitable mistakes. This type of positive psychology isn’t a new concept, yet it seems that in our age of technology, negativity can shout louder — online, everyone’s a critic. Nevertheless, looking at the coming year through rose-tinted glasses can make a big difference.

According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Centre, “[positive psychology] is founded on the belief that people want to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives, to cultivate what is best within themselves, and to enhance their experiences of love, work and play.” In an era of terror politics and Trumpian rule, this may be a hard concept to hold on to, but with a few reminders, you can have a great 2017. So, to put yourself at ease for this new school semester and for this whole year ahead, here are few things to focus on as January unfolds. 1. Remember, we’re always learning—be easy on yourself Maybe the election didn’t go as planned, maybe your sister got married before you did, or maybe you didn’t get that promotion. Instead of remarking on how those events suck, it’s better to just reflect on where things went wrong, and to try not do it again. [Insert basketball coach voice here] There are no mistakes in life, only lessons to be learned.