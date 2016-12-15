The Martlet’s favourite films of 2016

The Martlet didn’t see quite as many films as we’d like to this year, and many of the ones we did were, frankly, pretty underwhelming. (Just ask Cormac.) But that’s not to say 2016 was a complete bust; here are just a few of our favourites, with a list of honourable mentions at the end.

SUICIDE SQUAD

“Hang on,” you say. “Didn’t this movie suck total ass and nearly tank DC’s plans for its own superhero cinematic universe?” Well, yes. But go into it with the right mindset, and you’ll see there’s far more ironic enjoyment to be gleaned from this glistening turd than there is earnest enjoyment from anything else released this year. Yes, characters are haphazardly introduced, and more than once. And nobody’s motivations make any sense. But when a tracksuit-wearing human alligator hunkers down on all fours to scuttle into battle, you’ll be hard-pressed to care.—Myles Sauer

ARRIVAL

Science fiction has often been combined with other genres: add some horror, and you get Alien; drama, and you get Close Encounters of the Third Kind; a torture video from some underground CSIS chamber, and you get the Star Wars Holiday Special. But lately, science fiction has become just another form of action movie. Star Trek, Star Wars, Independence Day — action movies with lasers. Arrival is different, using the genre to introduce the concept of ‘alien’ in order to reflect back on what ‘human’ means—a concept that the characters in the film and the audience both have to grapple with. It’s a film about language, not lasers. You need to take the time to see it—unless you will, and therefore already have.—Cormac O’Brien

HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE

By far the funniest movie you (probably) haven’t seen this year, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a surprise treat for cinema lovers. But if you’ve seen director and screenwriter Taika Waititi’s previous works, including What We Do in the Shadows, it really shouldn’t be a surprise at all. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) turns in an excellent performance as a curmudgeonly old farmer, but it’s Julian Dennison as the film’s young lead, Ricky Baker, who steals the show. Even when shit gets real, Wilderpeople is heartwarming, charming, and, again, hilarious. Choose the skux life; you won’t regret it.—Myles Sauer