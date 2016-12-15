‘Tis the season to be fashionable

Trying to find a new look for the staff Christmas party? Want to make sure you *pop* at the family dinner? Worry no further: ugly sweaters are in this year, and these outfits will guarantee you’re the talk of the town all season long.
All photos by Belle White, Photo Editor
This busy, ’70s-inspired sweater is a true statement piece. Versatile in that it can be worn after the Christmas as well. A definite must-have for the more non-committal Christmas sweater wearer.
For cool walks in winter wonderlands, try a winning combo of these stunning kicks with woolen socks. Extra points if you pull up the socks extra high.
Rock around the Christmas tree with this beautiful piece courtesy of Grandma’s closet.
This lovely little top even has a built-in turtleneck to save time and create optimum style.
Stay sophisticated with this refined selection. Perfect for drinking hot cocoa — or more realistically, coffee and Bailey’s.
(Left) This popped collar enhances the jawline and challenges the way to wear Christmas sweaters. (Right) These velvet gifts are true delights and brighten up a dull staff Christmas party in an instant.
You just can’t hold in laughter when you’re wearing the hottest tops straight off the runway of your local thrift store.