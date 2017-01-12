Why must the women’s basketball team play warm-up for the men?

If you ask me, the best part of a women’s basketball game at UVic is when it finishes.

But my reasoning for that over-simplistic and intentionally facetious statement is most likely different than what you’d expect: I love the end of the women’s UVic basketball games because that’s when spectators actually arrive.

If you’ve never gone to a Vikes basketball game—or if you only went once on that first weekend in residence and can’t quite remember what happened because you, like everyone else, were off your face — then you should know that the women’s team plays first, usually at 6 or 7 o’clock, and the men’s team plays immediately afterward, at 8 or 9.

It’s been the case for as long as I’ve watched UVic basketball, and, as far as I can tell, it’s been the same way since 1968, the beginning of women’s basketball at UVic: women first, men second.

That might not seem noteworthy, but it is. Why? Because approximately 70 per cent of the crowd at UVic basketball games show up for just one game: the second.

At the start of a women’s basketball game, 100 or so people sit dotted around the CARSA gymnasium which has the potential to seat more than 2000. By the end, there may be 500 or 600, all waiting for the men’s team.

These last five minutes are the most exciting in the women’s game, because the team is finally rewarded for how well they’re playing. Impressive plays earn cheers rather than the smattering of applause that they would have received earlier in the night. The crowd becomes immediately invested in the team, ooh-ing and ahh-ing in dramatic, pantomime-esque fashion. The players get a lift from the crowd; the crowd gets to enjoy meaningful and exciting basketball. It’s an incredibly gratifying experience for both spectators and players.

And then the game ends, and the men’s team starts to play in front of a stadium bouncing with energy and raring to go. They get four full quarters of enthusiastic support as opposed to one half of a quarter for the women’s team.

So why isn’t it ever the other way around? Why can’t the women’s team sometimes play after the men’s team?

If your response is “because the men are better,” you haven’t watched enough women’s basketball games and you need an argument that doesn’t belong in the early 1900s.

I certainly don’t blame people for only going to the later game. It makes sense; if you’re a drunk student living in residence, or a parent with kids— the two most represented demographics at Vikes basketball games—you’re only going to pick one basketball game, and chances are you’re going to pick the later one (so you can either go straight to clubbing or go straight to bed).