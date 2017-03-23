To ban or not to ban the ‘new DDT’

By

On Feb. 21, Health Canada was supposed to decide on imposing a phase-out of a neonicotinoid insecticide — imidacloprid — because of its threat to insects and wetland ecosystems. The consultation period was then extended to March 23. Traditionally, the use of imidacloprid has been framed as one of the factors contributing to the global decline of bee populations…. Read more »

Letters to the editor — March 23

By

Racism alive and well in Canada I noticed that early Thursday afternoon, near the UVSS, there was somehow an event about “How do you challenge white supremacy?” But I assume you know that this event is taking place. [Ed. See here.] There was interesting informations about white supremacy on the side, and also a big… Read more »

Victoria Hand Project gets tapped for half-million-dollar grant

By

A UVic-based engineering initiative that 3D-prints hands for amputees in developing nations is in the running for a Google-funded prize worth half a million dollars. The Victoria Hand Project (VHP), run out of UVic’s Engineering Lab building, is in the running to receive $500 000 from Google as part of a competition titled “Google’s Impact Challenge.”… Read more »

Facing closure, Hermann’s Jazz Club hopes to keep the music playing

By

With the 100th anniversary of the first jazz record ever produced just weeks behind us, Victoria is pushing to resurrect Hermann’s Jazz Club — a local hub for jazz music that has served the city for 35 years. Hermann’s is Canada’s longest-running jazz club, with live music played seven days a week, year-round. Nichola Walkden, manager of… Read more »

‘Logan’ shreds the March box office

By

The X-Men film series has been ongoing for 17 years, with an inconsistent range of quality. Finally, with James Mangold’s Logan, we see the best aspects of the past combined into one cohesive narrative. The film is not for the weak of heart: unlike its predecessors, Logan is rated R — and for good reason. Wolverine’s trademark… Read more »

CARSA under fire after harassment complaints

By and

On March 1, Vikes Athletics announced that the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities (CARSA) had been recognized with an Outstanding Sports Facility award by the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA). A notable achievement for UVic, to be sure, but not everyone believes CARSA and its members are so outstanding. In recent weeks, female… Read more »

Letter: International students should not bear undue financial burdens

By

Editor, The Graduate Students’ Society (GSS) is strongly opposed to the proposed decoupling of international and domestic tuition slated for a vote at the March 28 meeting of UVic’s Board of Governors. Of 3 000 graduate students at UVic, nearly 900 pay international tuition. This proposal could see international tuition raised 5 per cent in May,… Read more »