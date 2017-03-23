To ban or not to ban the ‘new DDT’

On Feb. 21, Health Canada was supposed to decide on imposing a phase-out of a neonicotinoid insecticide — imidacloprid — because of its threat to insects and wetland ecosystems. The consultation period was then extended to March 23. Traditionally, the use of imidacloprid has been framed as one of the factors contributing to the global decline of bee populations…. Read more »
EDITORIAL: Third Space project highlights challenge of confronting racial discriminationUnless you live the experience of marginalization, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking those experiences don’t exist.
Facing closure, Hermann’s Jazz Club hopes to keep the music playingIf the jazz community is to continue to grow, it needs local venues like Hermann's.
Victoria Hand Project gets tapped for half-million-dollar grantThe initiative is in the running for $500 000 from Google’s Impact Challenge.
CARSA under fire after harassment complaintsIn recent weeks, female CARSA members have come forward to report instances of sexual harassment at the facility.
The Martlet Podcast Vol. 2Tune into our SoundCloud page for our revamped podcast featuring stories from your campus.
Young Communist League captivates at Clash of the Clubs redux
A month and a half after the first incarnation of Clash of the Clubs, a sequel inter-club debate played out in a sparsely filled David Lam Hall on the evening of March 16, this time focused on the upcoming provincial election. Clash of the Clubs: Provincial Edition featured four clubs rather than six, and took… Read more »
Letters to the editor — March 23
Racism alive and well in Canada I noticed that early Thursday afternoon, near the UVSS, there was somehow an event about “How do you challenge white supremacy?” But I assume you know that this event is taking place. [Ed. See here.] There was interesting informations about white supremacy on the side, and also a big… Read more »
Letter: International students should not bear undue financial burdens
Editor, The Graduate Students’ Society (GSS) is strongly opposed to the proposed decoupling of international and domestic tuition slated for a vote at the March 28 meeting of UVic’s Board of Governors. Of 3 000 graduate students at UVic, nearly 900 pay international tuition. This proposal could see international tuition raised 5 per cent in May,… Read more »
Electoral report and Third Space wall discussed at UVSS board meeting
With the UVSS Board of Director’s term coming to a close, the days of fiery and fierce UVSS board meetings are seemingly behind us. But here’s the recap of what did go down on Monday, March 20. Lessons learned from a lackluster election Only 14.99 per cent of students voted in this year’s UVSS elections,… Read more »