B.C. NDP tackles big money at UVic open house

With the pungent political stew south of the border still bubbling away at high heat, it can be easy to forget that British Columbia’s provincial election is sitting on the back burner, waiting to be served up on May 9, 2017.

But at an open house on Thursday, Jan. 19, B.C. NDP leader John Horganand other MLAs sought to remind a healthy crowd of young Canadians at UVic that their province’s future is at stake.

Big money in politics was on everyone’s minds at the event, as earlier that week the B.C. Liberals prematurely released documentation of their 2016 political contributions (totalling over $12 million), a practice usually reserved for B.C. Elections whose reporting deadline is March 31. The Liberals also announced that they would begin reporting contributions to their party “in real time,” by revealing individual contributions within 10 business days of their deposit.

Horgan attacked the Liberals for the contents of those releases, which revealed that Christy Clark’s party is continuing to accept large corporate donations.

“When we looked through the $12 million in donations [to the Liberals], we discovered that fully six million, over one half of the money raised by the B.C. Liberals, came from 185 donors,” Horgan said in a speech to attendees. “The only tax reform that the Liberals have introduced in their time in government was a tax break for the top two per cent of wage earners.

“Millionaires got a tax break, you got increased tuition fees,” Horgan continued. “That’s what the Liberals have done for you, but what the Liberals have done for their 185 donors is given them a billion dollars in tax relief.”

Horgan also spoke briefly on underfunded public schools, student loans, and rising medical service premiums (MSPs), criticizing the Liberals for lacking an income-based MSP payment plan. “Whether you make $40 000 or $400 000, you pay the same amount. It’s a flat tax, it’s a regressive tax, and every other province in Canada funds their public healthcare system through progressive taxes. The more you make, the more you pay.”

Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming took the stage following Horgan, weaving a plea for small donations into a stirring speech comparing the current NDP movement to that of Mike Harcourt’s in the early ‘90s.

“When I was your age, the first time I could vote . . . we changed the government and we got rid of a rotten, corrupt, dinosaur, relic political party . . . it was called Social Credit,” said Fleming. “We got rid of those right wing, retrograde Tea-Party-type wackos from running this province. And I think here, in the year 2017, you guys could be involved in a political project that could bring excitement and a better future for the province of B.C., and I implore you to get involved.”

Geneva Harrison, a prospective post-secondary student, said she thought the open house was “pretty informative,” and as a first-time voter, she appreciated the issues discussed.

“I’m glad I saw what it was about,” she said. “It’s relevant to things we have to deal with in the future.”

Speaking to the Martlet after the event, Horgan expanded on the points he made at the podium. “We’ve tabled a bill to eliminate union and corporate donations five times [Editor’s note: none have passed] and we’re going to table a sixth one when the house reconvenes in February,” Horgan said. “We believe that individuals should be financing our political process, not corporations and unions.”

Horgan said the NDP doesn’t want to discourage people from participating in the political process, but does want to prevent people from buying it.

Asked how the bill would prevent the same wealthy people from donating as individuals, rather than through their companies, Horgan elaborated. “What we have proposed in our bill is that Elections B.C. would put in place a panel of eminent persons to review other jurisdictions to see what the cap would be on individual donations.

“I don’t know what that [cap] number would be. I’ll leave that to the prominent persons at Elections B.C.,” he said. “Five thousand [dollars], ten thousand, somewhere in that range strikes me to be reasonable.”

When asked about the recently approved Kinder Morgan pipeline, Horgan was unequivocal: “We’re going to use every tool at our disposal to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I’ve met with the First Nations in the Burrard Inlet area, the Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam, and Squamish First Nations,” Horgan said. “They’re not moving on this.”

With files by Myles Sauer