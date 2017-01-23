Child care consultations underway, but time running short for parents

By

File photo by Belle White, Photo Editor

With the fate of Centre 6 still undetermined, parents are running out of time to make important decisions for their child’s care. File photo by Belle White, Photo Editor

A parent knows how important time is.

It’s why LeAnne Golinsky is early to my interview with her. It’s only 9 a.m., but Golinsky has already dropped off her two kids and bought a coffee, ready now to speak with wide-eyed passion about an issue close to home — saving her children’s child-care program.

Golinsky says uncertainty surrounding the future of the ASC program makes life difficult for students and faculty members.

“We’ve got grad students that are now trying to make decisions on whether or not they can study next year, based on whatever it is that might happen,” says Golinsky. “You’ve got faculty trying to figure out, ‘am I going to have to leave work at 2:30 everyday?’

“It’s very hard to make contingency plans when you know nothing about what your fate is going to be.”

Consultations regarding the future of UVic’s After School Care (ASC) program began earlier this month on Jan. 9. The program is set to close in five months, creating time constraints that are compounding parents’ concerns.

UVic made its decision to close Centre 6 — the building the ASC program operates out of — in June 2016, after two months of discussions within UVic Child Care Services and with the UVic Child Care Parent Advisory Board. The ASC program’s 48 part-time spaces for children aged six to 12 were to be replaced with 40 full-time spaces for Centre 5, a full-day child-care program for children aged three to five.

Although the university was originally firm in its decision to close the program, it suspended the closure date after a flurry of concerns from parents like Golinsky, who is a member of the UVic Child Care Alliance (UCCA), a group of parents committed to seeing Centre 6 stay open.

In a letter to the Ring, UVic’s news service, published in July 2016, the UCCA condemned what they considered “a lack of consultation and transparency” in the university’s decision to close the centre without asking parents for their input.

Following the backlash, the university agreed to consult with the Faculty Association (FA) to discuss potential solutions. However, that first meeting didn’t take place until Jan. 9, 2017, seven months after UVic’s original announcement.

The meetings include a representative from the UCCA, two from the FA, and three from UVic administration and Faculty.

Both UVic and the FA said that it’s too early in the consultations for any developments worth reporting, but Golinsky says all parties are committed to resolving the issue as soon as possible.

“People are very motivated to get something decided before the end of February,” says Golinsky, “because I think the university certainly recognizes and we [the Child Care Alliance] have pushed out enough information to say . . . that time is of the essence.”

In a statement last July, Jim Forbes, director of Campus Services, said UVic appreciates the patience of those involved.

“UVic is dedicated to providing high-quality care to children enrolled in Child Care Services,” the statement reads. “The university is hopeful that consultations with the Faculty Association will help achieve our goal of having a solution in place as soon as possible.”

UVic cited longer wait list times for three- to five-year-old full-time care as reason enough for transforming its child care services, but critics of the decision claim UVic did not appropriately consult with parents nor fully explore all child-care options before deciding to close the ASC program.

Forbes said at the time that while the “difficult decision” would disrupt some families, it would provide an “important lifeline” for others.

No matter the reason, Golinsky says that with a decision looming on the horizon, the threat of a closure has already affected those in Centre 6.

“You’ve got union employees who are going to be losing their jobs . . . You’ve got casual employees that have not even been officially given notice that the centre’s going to close. You’ve got parents that don’t know what is that they’re going to do. You’ve got grad students that can’t make plans. It’s really an upheaval,” she says.

The next meeting takes place tomorrow. After that, all involved will have five months to make a decision before the program’s scheduled closure this June.

Correction: A previous version of this article said LeAnne Golinsky was a founding member of the UVic Child Care Alliance. She is in fact just a member, not a founder. We regret the error. 

  • Concerned Parent

    The core issue is a real need to provide more care for more children; and this will not be achieved by closing one essential program for another. It is important to note that the new proposed preschool spaces will not, in fact, provide more hours of care for parents.

    The Centre 6 after-school care program provides over 58,000 hours of annual care to the UVic community. It runs Monday through to Friday (from school closure at 2:50pm to 5:30 pm) with Centre 6 staff picking up the children from school at the end of the day. The Centre is open on all professional development days (8 am to 5:30 pm); early or unplanned school closures (e.g., student-led conferences, parent teacher interviews, teacher’s strike); and full-day programming is also provided during the two-week winter break, the two-week spring break, and throughout the summer months (July/August). No other after school program in Victoria offers this level of quality, flexible care.

    By next year, UBC and SFU will have 88 and 70 students per child care space on campus, respectively. UVic will have 270 students per space in 2017. The UVic community is desperate for more overall childcare spaces for ages 0-12 years. In a time of faculty and staff retirement and renewal, and an age when top employers provide quality family support programs, not following suit is a significant step backward for UVic in meeting its own strategic aims and objectives (e.g. The UVic Edge).

  • Uvic Parent

    It is a women’s rights issue. This decision most effects women, and that is well known by the university administration. The careers of all the mothers using centre 6 will be compromised. It is that simple.

  • verd02

    It must be emphasized again that UVic’s main argument for their proposed change is that it opens up more daycare hours per year. This is true, since pre-school care is all-day, and after-school care is part-day (with some full day coverage at Spring Break, Pro D days and the like). However, it is certainly also true that fewer ‘spots’ will be available overall. Fewer children will have care, period.

  • Uvic Parent

    The Martlet article is very polite about the secretive process the university administration has actually taken – the original decision was done in an authoritarian manner with no consultation, a gag order on the Parent Advisory Group against their mandate and right before summer when it would be most difficult to mount opposition and organise.

  • getreal

    By the way, if The Martlet does some more digging, there is plenty of evidence that UVic does not follow waitlist procedures. It is an open secret that management gives child care spaces to people out of turn (when I was at UVic, many people who arrived years after me got child care spaces before I did, even though our children were the same age, and I had listed children since prenatal). I never got my children in, and many other students do not either. Meanwhile, the toddler and 3-5 year old programs are filled with children that are younger, that could not have possibly been wait-listed before my older children. This latest instance of corruption and cronyism does not surprise me in the least.

  • getreal

    there are very long wait lists for all child care programs in this community, and there were very proactive proposals over a decade ago to resolve this issue. (These proposals included expanding 3-5 year old care, while bringing UVic’s out of school care programs to its catchment schools). UVic could have helped many more people over many more years by addressing these child care needs proactively but are only addressing child care facility upgrades now, reactively, because they risk losing licensing over their neglect of these facilities. Meanwhile, UVic has splashed the cash on its new admin and continuing studies buildings, CARSA (plus parking lot), and (soon) Queenswood. All of these have a very indirect benefit to domestic students, but are prioritized at the expense of services that actually support students. Sad.

