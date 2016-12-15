The Martlet’s best television of 2016

With disasters occurring almost every week and an angry, screaming tangerine in a suit making headlines, 2016 might be one of the worst years ever. But throughout this difficult year, there’s always been one thing that has had our backs and helped us deal: TV. TV has never left us, never cancelled plans, or tried to deport us. And what a great year it’s been for new TV! Rookie shows came in strong to give us a run for both our money and our free time. Below are my choices for the best and brightest of 2016.

WESTWORLD

With Game of Thrones announced to end in 2018, HBO needed a fresh-faced epic ASAP—and they delivered. Set in some unknown future, Westworld is an inhabited ‘Wild West’ theme park, filled with hundreds of humanoid robots who believe they’re really living in a cowboy-fever-dream. Since the robots technically aren’t real and are reset each day, human guests can partake in murdering, assaulting, and doing whatever else they please with their hosts. But what happens when the robo-cowboys and cowgirls start to remember the atrocities they’ve endured? Westworld challenges audiences to consider what it truly means to be alive. Impeccable performances, insane action, and some of the coolest special effects on TV made the show a standout this fall.