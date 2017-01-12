Transit app update makes Victoria GO again

Historically, B.C. Transit busses have behaved like bad sexual partners, either coming too early or not com- ing at all. But in 2017, Victoria’s much beleaguered bus riders are in for a New Year’s upgrade.

On Dec. 20 of last month, the Transit app released a new crowdsourcing feature that will allow riders to track the city’s busses in real time.

The live tracking works through the app’s “GO” feature, which is turned on and off within the app. Previously, it acted simply as a personal transit assistant, prodding users to leave locations and “hurry up” when needed. Now however, GO will broadcast location data to the app’s servers, which will in turn create bus icons on the app’s map, moving along digital routes in time with real-world busses.

It only takes a single GO user on each bus for real-time tracking to work, but as soon as that user exits the bus, the tracking stops. So the more riders who use GO, the longer the app can track buses throughout Victoria.

The app will promote the use of GO with in-app icons detailing the number of fellow travellers who help with each use. Transit calls this “incentiviz[ing] altruism,” and describes its new feature as a big improvement over agency- provided bus timetables (which we all know can be practically useless).