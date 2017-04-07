UVic Senate approves STEPS Forward proposal

The UVic Senate has voted to approve a proposal allowing STEPS Forward students to participate in convocation.

Senators voted on the motion during a closed session following a meeting Friday afternoon. It was passed unanimously.

The issue of STEPS Forward student’s participation in convocation drew widespread media attention over the past couple of weeks when a petition asking the university to allow Nathan Bodie, a UVic student with autism, to attend convocation was created. More on that here.

The proposal itself was in the works “for several months,” according to the university.

The Senate motion reads as follows:

Motion: That Senate approve that STEPS Forward participants who have completed at least 4 years of studies and 12 courses be invited to participate in Convocation. AND that participation in the Convocation ceremony will be carried out as follows: The University of Victoria will issue a certificate of completion to students who achieve the approved requirements. This certificate is not a university credential (degree, diploma or certificate) and will not be represented as such. STEPS Forward participants will participate in the Convocation ceremony that most closely matches their area of study. They will wear undergraduate regalia with no hood, consistent with the regalia worn by certificate and diploma students. STEPS Forward participants will be listed in the Convocation program with the following notations — ”Certificate of Completion” and “With the support of the STEPS Forward Inclusive Post-Secondary Education Society”. AND that the University of Victoria’s Memorandum of Understanding with STEPS Forward be amended to include the requirements and criteria for participation in Convocation.

In a news release, UVic stated that, “This pathway to recognition not only honours the achievement of the students but also demonstrates the university’s strong commitment to being a welcoming, diverse and inclusive learning community.” [Full statement here.]

More on this story as it develops.